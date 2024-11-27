propeller-club-port-of-piraeus:-greece-us-relations-stronger-than-ever

The close relationship between Greece and the USA, with promising prospects for even greater collaborations at all levels, was highlighted during the Thanksgiving dinner hosted on Tuesday, November 26, by the Propeller Club Port of Piraeus in collaboration with the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. The event was attended by senior officials from the U.S. Embassy, including Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Maria Olson and Joshua Huck, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Department of State.

“Greece and its economy continue to grow stronger and make significant progress. Greek shipping remains a global leader since 1981, with Greek shipowners managing over 20% of the world’s fleet. In terms of capacity, Greek shipping is 30% larger than that of China, which ranks second, and 60% larger than Japan, which ranks third. Moreover, Greece-USA relations are stronger than ever,” noted Kostis Frangoulis, President of the Propeller Club Port of Piraeus.

“On the downside, the two wars occurring close to us remind us of the fragility of peace and the importance of compassion in light of the humanitarian crisis caused by such conflicts,” Frangoulis added.

