    The Bitcoin price touched 96.000 dollars again

    Bitcoin returned above $96,000 on Wednesday, bitcoin recovering slightly from a retreat this week that knocked it off record levels.

    The price of the iconic cryptocurrencywas higher by nearly 6% at $96,676.70, according to Coin Metrics, while ether jumped more than 9% to $3,636.46.

    The broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 index, gained 7%.

    Today, Thursday, the price is down 1.1% to $95,800.

    Bitcoin has regularly set records since the November 5 presidential election, achieving a rise of about 38% in that time.

    Last Friday, it rose as high as $99,849.99 before testing the $90,000 support level this week.

     

