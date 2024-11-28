The Bitcoin price touched 96.000 dollars again

Bitcoin returned above $96,000 on Wednesday, bitcoin recovering slightly from a retreat this week that knocked it off record levels.

The price of the iconic cryptocurrencywas higher by nearly 6% at $96,676.70, according to Coin Metrics, while ether jumped more than 9% to $3,636.46.

The broader crypto market, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 index, gained 7%.

Today, Thursday, the price is down 1.1% to $95,800.

Bitcoin has regularly set records since the November 5 presidential election, achieving a rise of about 38% in that time.

Last Friday, it rose as high as $99,849.99 before testing the $90,000 support level this week.

