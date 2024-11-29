elstat:-unemployment-fell-to-9.8%-in-october

At 9.8%, the unemployment rate in the country in October this year stood at 9.8% compared to a downwardly revised 10.8% in October 2023 and an upwardly revised 9.4% in September 2024.

Unemployed persons totaled 466,858, a decrease of 44,806 from October 2023 (8.8%) and an increase of 22,104 from September 2024 (5%).

For women, the unemployment rate rose to 11.9% from 13.6% in October last year and for men to 8.2% from 8.5%.

By major age groups, the unemployment rate in the 15- 24 age group was 23.3% from 29.1% in October 2023, and in the 25- 74 age group it was 9.1% from 9.6%.

According to the ELSTAT labor force survey, the number of employed persons amounted to 4,284,694, an increase of 67,723 compared to October 2023 (1.6%) and 22,002 compared to September 2024 (0.5%).

While, persons under 75 years of age who are not included in the labor force, or “persons outside the labor force” (those not working or looking for work), totaled 3,017,785 persons, a decrease of 45,427 persons compared to October 2023 (1.5%) and 45,518 persons compared to September 2024 (1.5%).

