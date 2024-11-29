Speaking at the conference of Travel.gr and Proto Thema, Kostis Hatzidakis, Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, made key remarks on the course of the national economy in the current phase and the prospects for future growth.

In the context of his discussion with Spyros Theodoropoulos (businessman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SEV), Vassilios Psaltis (CEO of Alpha Bank), and Mari Daskalantonaki (CEO of Grecotel Group), K. Hatzidakis pointed out that “it is clear that Greece has overcome the crisis. In Europe they know us, they know Greece, the products and services it offers. I would like to see more export efforts to major markets outside Europe, such as the US and North America in general, China, and India. And, always, speaking of exports, it is important to increase competitiveness, while reducing taxes and contributions, etc. We, for our part, as a government, are doing our best in this area, while, of course, respecting the fiscal margins.”

- Hatzidakis at the Travel.gr conference:Greece has overcome the crisis – Businesses win and lose from their country appeared first on ProtoThema English.