these-are-the-companies-fined-for-misleading-black-friday-discounts

One of our key priorities is to support healthy entrepreneurship, the proper functioning of the market through free competition and the protection of consumers, the Ministry of Development said in a statement.

Since the operation of the digital tool for identifying misleading discounts used by the ministry’s control services, 14 companies have been identified that have made misleading discounts in recent weeks.

Pursuant to article 9j of Law 2251/1994, a fine totalling 2,220,000 euros is imposed. Article 13a provides for the publication of the companies in question, if the fine is more than 50,000 euros.

The 5 companies in which the legal procedure has been completed, the fines are as follows:

EUR 500,000 – COSMOS SPORT S.A.

EUR 400,000 – ATTIKA, a one-person company

EUR 300,000 – LA VIE EN ROSE by Dimitra Katsafadou, a company manufacturing and marketing cosmetic products

EUR 200,000 – NOTOS COM PARTICIPANTS, a commercial and industrial limited company

EUR 55,000 – SNEAKERS MARKET

In the remaining 9 companies, the process of disclosure to the same is pending and their data will be published soon after. In two cases the fines are below 50,000 euros, so their names will not be disclosed as required by law, the ministry’s statement concludes.

