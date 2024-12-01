record-demand-for-luxury-homes-in-the-southern-suburbs

The demand for high-end homes in the southern suburbs continues unabated, as evidenced by property sales from LAMDA Development and Orilina Properties REIC. Both companies are developing luxury residential projects within the Hellinikon site, with homes priced in the millions of euros.

LAMDA has sold nearly 700 homes—696 to be exact. These include 313 residences along the coastal front, which feature 27 plots for luxury villas and the upscale apartments in the Residential Tower.

In the new neighborhood, reservations from prospective buyers have reached 383 apartments, representing roughly 85% of the homes released to the market. From these sales, reservations, and deposits, the company has already collected €668 million.

Orilina, meanwhile, is building the “Marina Residences by Kengo Kuma” complex, offering a total above-ground area of 4,900 square meters. The project also includes a private club exclusively for residents. The total investment is projected at €80 million.

Orilina has sold half of the 20 luxury residences. Recent transactions include three apartments sold for a combined €12.2 million and two additional maisonettes for a total of €6.57 million.

