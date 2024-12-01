the-greek-economy-schedules-a-meeting-in-london-with-the-world’s-100-most-powerful-funds

A significant meeting is on the agenda for the Greek economy, banks, the Stock Exchange, and major listed companies with the world’s 100 most powerful funds, managing assets worth approximately $30 trillion.

The meeting will take place in London next Monday and Tuesday, as part of the 3rd Greek Investment Conference organized by Morgan Stanley in collaboration with the Athens Stock Exchange. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend, opening the conference—an indication of its importance to the government.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in a closed roundtable discussion with institutional investors, followed by a fireside chat with Morgan Stanley representatives. Additionally, the head of the Prime Minister’s Economic Office, Alexis Patelis, will engage in a discussion with Morgan Stanley analysts.

At last year’s investment conference, the “trump card” of the Greek delegation in attracting foreign investors was the recovery of the investment grade, marking Greece’s shift from a “second division” to a “premier league” status. The global investors’ appetite for Greek assets has skyrocketed following the investment grade recovery, evident in the substantial offers for Greek assets, which amounted to nearly €120 billion in 2024 alone.

The investment grade recovery ushers in a new class of investors for the Greek stock market and paves the way for its upgrade to developed market status. This upgrade from emerging to developed markets is a key element of the new Greek narrative, as highlighted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Economic Adviser Alexis Patelis.

During his recent meeting with representatives of major funds in New York, the Prime Minister stated: “Just as last year’s goal was the acquisition of the investment grade, our 2025 target is for the Greek Stock Exchange to achieve developed market status,” emphasizing, “This is crucial for us.”

Similarly, Economic Adviser Alexis Patelis, speaking at Société Générale’s recent conference in Paris, held in collaboration with the Athens Stock Exchange, reiterated that following the country’s investment grade recovery, the focus remains on upgrading the Stock Exchange to developed market status.

Achieving investment grade will also facilitate the upgrade of the Stock Exchange and attract new capital as the Greek stock market will gain the attention of large, long-term capital funds that currently consider it non-investable.

The recent inclusion of the Athens Stock Exchange on the watchlist for developed market upgrade by S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell marks a milestone recognizing the concerted efforts to enhance its position in both the Greek and international investment community. At the same time, it opens up significant opportunities for further progress, boosting investor confidence.

The Prime Minister is expected to underline the message that fiscal stability is non-negotiable, emphasizing the political stability in Greece at a time when political risks are unsettling France and Germany.

It will be highlighted that by 2025, Greece will achieve the fourth-highest primary surplus in the EU, at 2.5% of GDP. This year, despite extraordinary provisions, the primary surplus target of 2.1% was surpassed, reaching 2.5% due to effective tax evasion measures. As for the deficit, it is nearing zero, a significant achievement, especially in this period.

Moreover, Greece is achieving a remarkable reduction in public debt, projected to drop to 147.5% of GDP—the largest decline in the EU. Currently, Greece borrows at lower rates than Italy, and for the first time last Wednesday, even cheaper than France.

At the same time, Greece exhibits much higher growth rates than the EU and the Eurozone: 2.3% in 2023, 2.2% in 2024, and 2.3% in 2025, compared to 0.4%, 0.9%, and 1.5% for the EU, respectively.

The government’s pro-investment policy will also be underscored, with visible results in the real economy. Investments at current prices have surged by 84%, the highest increase in the EU. Public investments have grown by 150% between 2019 and 2025. Unemployment is projected to drop to single digits (9.7%) for the first time since 2009.

The conference will feature three thematic panels focusing on Greek banks, the energy sector, and the Athens Stock Exchange.

Systemic banks will showcase their sustainable profitability, as reflected in their nine-month results, which prompted upward revisions in their 2024 profit guidance. They also plan to accelerate deferred tax amortization by up to eight years and increase dividend payouts to 50% of profits in 2024. For the January-September period, the four systemic banks reported total profits of €3.491 billion, up 22.66% from €2.846 billion in the same period last year.

High-ranking executives from companies such as ADMIE, Aegean Airlines, Alpha Bank, EXAE, DAA, PPC, EYDAP, Austriacard, Autohellas, Avax, Bank of Cyprus, Cenergy, Coca Cola HBC, Ellaktor, Eurobank, Fourlis, GEK TERNA, Terna Energy, OPAP, OTE, Helleniq Energy, Intrakat, Intralot, Kri Kri, Lamda Development, Motor Oil, National Bank of Greece, Optima Bank, Piraeus Bank, PPA, Profile, Sarantis, Titan, Trade Estates, and Viohalco will participate in one-to-one and group meetings with international institutional investors over the two-day conference.

- The Greek economy schedules a meeting in London with the world’s 100 most powerful funds appeared first on ProtoThema English.