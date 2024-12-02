Ministry of Development: Four companies fined for misleading discounts

The next four companies, identified by the operation of the digital misleading rebate detection tool used by the Ministry of Development audit services, were notified of the fines, just as had happened before the first announcement of the five companies last Friday.

Specifically, according to the announcement, these companies are:

-A.X.F. SA 400,000

-Pharmacy Discount 55,000

-Trade Status 55.000

-ToFarmakeioMou 100.000

It should be recalled that a total of 14 companies were identified which in recent weeks have made misleading discounts. In application of Article 9i of Law 2251/1994, a fine totaling 2,220,000 euros was imposed. Article 13a provides for the publication of these companies, if the fine exceeds 50,000 euros.

As for the remaining companies, the notification procedure is pending in the same companies and their data will be published immediately afterward. In two cases the fines are below 50,000 euros, so their names will not be disclosed as required by law.

Controls continue to protect consumers and healthy businesses, the ministry concluded in its statement.

