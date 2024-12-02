Robert Kiyosaki Warns Bitcoin May Crash to $60K – Ready to Buy the Dip

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki warns bitcoin could crash to $60,000, revealing his strategy to capitalize on the dip for future gains.

Robert Kiyosaki Prepares for $60K Bitcoin Crash

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his book Rich Dad Poor Dad, shared more insights about bitcoin, forecasting a potential dip before a long-term surge. Co-authored with Sharon Lechter, Kiyosaki’s 1997 bestseller has sold over 32 million copies, translated into 51 languages, and stayed on the New York Times Best Seller list for more than six years.

On Sunday, Kiyosaki warned on social media platform X about a possible bitcoin price crash. He wrote, “bitcoin to crash,” elaborating:

Bitcoin is stalled short of $100K. That means BTC may crash to $60K.

However, he remains optimistic, clarifying: “If and when that happens, I will not sell. BTC will be having a sale. I will buy more.”

He also expressed confidence in bitcoin’s long-term potential, predicting it will settle around $250,000 in 2025. Underscoring his strategy, Kiyosaki emphasized that acquiring bitcoin matters more than timing the purchase, writing:

At this stage of the BTC process … price is not as important as how many BTC you acquire. I want more BTC.

His remarks followed an earlier post urging investors to buy bitcoin, gold, or silver as protection against fiat currency devaluation. Last week, Kiyosaki asserted bitcoin could soon surpass $100,000, warning that failing to invest early could leave the middle class behind. “Once bitcoin breaks $100,000, ONLY the ultra-rich such as corporations, banks, and sovereign wealth funds will be able to afford bitcoin of any consequence,” he wrote.

The famous author has consistently advocated for BTC as a hedge against economic instability. In July, he predicted bitcoin could reach $10 million per coin, citing concerns over U.S. national debt and potential dollar devaluation. By November, Kiyosaki endorsed Microstrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor’s projection of bitcoin attaining $13 million in value, reinforcing his belief in BTC’s dominance in global financial systems. These forecasts underscore Kiyosaki’s long-term bullish stance on bitcoin, viewing it as a safeguard against economic downturns and currency depreciation.