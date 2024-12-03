Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe
    Tuesday, December 3

    Giannis Bratakos elected president of the Athens chamber of commerce and industry (ABEA)

    Greek News 2 Mins Read
    giannis-bratakos-elected-president-of-the-athens-chamber-of-commerce-and-industry-(abea)
    Giannis Bratakos elected president of the Athens chamber of commerce and industry (ABEA)

    The “Leap Forward” coalition, led by Giannis Bratakos, secured a commanding victory in the elections for the 51-member Administrative Council of ACCI. With 45 seats and 89% of the vote, Bratakos’s team emerged as the dominant force in the elections held from November 30 to December 2, 2024.

    • Leap Forward (Giannis Bratakos): 45 out of 51 seats
      • Commercial Section: 15
      • Manufacturing Section: 15
      • Export Section: 1
      • Services Section: 14
      • Votes received: 8,327
    • “ACCI for its Members” (Nikos Sofianos): 6 seats
      • Commercial Section: 2
      • Manufacturing Section: 1
      • Export Section: 2
      • Services Section: 1
      • Votes received: 1,045

    A total of 9,553 entrepreneurs voted, with 181 invalid or blank ballots.

    Giannis Bratakos’s Statement

    The newly elected ACCI president expressed his gratitude:
    “Thank you to all ACCI members who participated and honored me with their vote. This result is both a great honor and a responsibility. Starting today, we will work together for a more modern, effective ACCI that supports its members and stays at the forefront of developments.”

    Bratakos highlighted his team’s commitment to making ACCI a true ally for businesses, emphasizing innovation, outward-looking strategies, and problem-solving for its members. “I pledge to give my best to make our vision of a strong ACCI a reality, worthy of its history and potential. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he concluded.

    - Giannis Bratakos elected president of the Athens chamber of commerce and industry (ABEA) appeared first on ProtoThema English.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Get in touch: sofokleous10.gr@gmail.com