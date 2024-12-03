The “Leap Forward” coalition, led by Giannis Bratakos, secured a commanding victory in the elections for the 51-member Administrative Council of ACCI. With 45 seats and 89% of the vote, Bratakos’s team emerged as the dominant force in the elections held from November 30 to December 2, 2024.

Leap Forward (Giannis Bratakos): 45 out of 51 seats Commercial Section: 15 Manufacturing Section: 15 Export Section: 1 Services Section: 14 Votes received: 8,327

45 out of 51 seats “ACCI for its Members” (Nikos Sofianos): 6 seats Commercial Section: 2 Manufacturing Section: 1 Export Section: 2 Services Section: 1 Votes received: 1,045

6 seats

A total of 9,553 entrepreneurs voted, with 181 invalid or blank ballots.

Giannis Bratakos’s Statement

The newly elected ACCI president expressed his gratitude:

“Thank you to all ACCI members who participated and honored me with their vote. This result is both a great honor and a responsibility. Starting today, we will work together for a more modern, effective ACCI that supports its members and stays at the forefront of developments.”

Bratakos highlighted his team’s commitment to making ACCI a true ally for businesses, emphasizing innovation, outward-looking strategies, and problem-solving for its members. “I pledge to give my best to make our vision of a strong ACCI a reality, worthy of its history and potential. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he concluded.

- Giannis Bratakos elected president of the Athens chamber of commerce and industry (ABEA) appeared first on ProtoThema English.