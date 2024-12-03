hatzidakis:-announces-a-50%-reduction-in-bank-fees

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis reiterated that there will be no extraordinary taxation of banks. However, he announced a forthcoming 50% reduction in minor fees (e.g., payment and transfer fees), with potential legislation if necessary. He also acknowledged housing as a major issue, promising substantial interventions in collaboration with banks.

Speaking on Open TV’s “Ora Elladas,” Chatzidakis emphasized that banks have recently emerged from a fragile period and currently pay higher taxes (Deferred Tax Credit – DTC) than other businesses, with a 29% rate compared to the standard 22%.

These reasons underpinned the government’s decision to forgo additional taxation. Nonetheless, he recognized the need to expand the IRIS payment system nationwide, ensuring that many transactions remain free, while aiming to halve fees for small, everyday transactions.

Chatzidakis highlighted the significant spread between deposit and loan interest rates, noting the disparity compared to the rest of Europe. As for real estate, while specific measures remain uncertain, plans will focus on increasing property availability through cooperation with banks.

The core issue, as identified by banks, is that many private individuals cannot afford current property prices, even with loans, due to low wages.

Banks reportedly hold a stock of approximately 20,000 properties. With targeted interventions, they could increase market supply if allowed to sell these properties without the lengthy bureaucratic procedures required for legal regularizations. These properties were acquired mainly through foreclosures.

