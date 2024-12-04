Supermarket: Reductions from 5% to 24% on the prices of 671 codes – See the new list

New labels are already on the shelves of supermarkets, indicating the consumer goods that have been included in the price reduction initiative.

It should be noted that the labeling is not the same across all supermarkets, as each business chooses its own method for the special labeling.

This is the new initiative of the Ministry of Development that concerns price reductions on the shelves, which has been running since October 22.

As revealed by the updated list made public, over 600 product codes – specifically 671 – from 54 total food and other essential goods companies are now featured on the shelves of supermarkets across the country, with price reductions ranging from 5% to 24%.

See the list of products:

