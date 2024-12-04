The Antetokounmpo family and Premia Properties bought the village shopping center in Rendi for €14.1 million

The Antetokounmpo family, along with Premia Properties, has acquired the popular Village Shopping & More center in Rendi for €14.1 million, as announced by the company. The announcement also states that the shopping center will be immediately upgraded with the aim of creating a model sports and entertainment center.

The property has a built-up area of 49,000 m² on a 36-acre plot. The goal of the Antetokounmpo family and the company they partnered with is to upgrade the well-known complex into a meeting place for families with children and young people. While the facilities are currently in good condition, they will be immediately upgraded, according to the company’s announcement.

Giannis Antetokounmpo commented on the acquisition: “I am investing in an area where, along with my brothers, we spent our childhood years. This investment is one of the most important we have made in Greece so far.” His older brother Thanasis added, “This business move has an emotional significance for us, as we have special memories from our childhood.”

The Announcement for the Acquisition of Village Shopping & More by the Antetokounmpos and Premia

Here is the announcement:

Premia Properties S.A. (“Premia”) announces that on December 3, 2024, the company Renti to Go Single Member S.A. (“Buyer”) acquired 100% of the shares of Trivillage Developments Greece Single Member S.A. (“Trivillage”), which owns and operates the Village Shopping & More center in Rendi, Attica (“Property”), for €14.1 million.

The Buyer is a joint venture of private investors, including: Ilias Georgiadis (through Sterner Stenhus Greece), the Antetokounmpo family, Premia Properties (through a subsidiary), George Panos, Giannis Konstantinou (resident of the U.S.), and Alex Papakonstantinou (resident of Sweden).

The Property has a built-up area of 49,000 m² on a 36-acre plot and is currently functioning as an entertainment park, with the main tenant being Village Cinema.

This business move by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ilias Georgiadis aims to upgrade the well-known complex and create a model sports and entertainment center in the broader area, as well as a meeting point for families with children and young people. Although the facilities are in good condition, they will be immediately upgraded.

We would like to thank Eurobank for supporting and financing this project, as well as CBRE for their advisory services.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stated: “I am investing with my family, in collaboration with Ilias Georgiadis, in an area of Attica where my brothers and I spent our childhood years. This investment is one of the most important we have made in Greece so far. Our vision is to upgrade the space, offering unforgettable moments for people and their families, as well as to implement our broader plans for the development of sports.”

Thanasis Antetokounmpo stated: “In particular, this business move is not only focused on the development of sports activities, but also carries an emotional character, as we have special memories from our childhood.”

Ilias Georgiadis, CEO of Sterner Stenhus and Chairman of the Board of Premia, made the following statement: “We are excited to expand our collaboration with the Antetokounmpo family in real estate with such an important property as the Village Cinema Rendi, as well as the participation of new private investors. With Giannis and Thanasis’ vision and our expertise in the real estate sector, we will rejuvenate this well-known site and transform it into an entertainment sports park.”

Kostas Markazos, CEO of Premia, stated: “This transaction is another strategic partnership for Premia with highly valuable partners, which will enhance the size and diversification of our portfolio, as well as the company’s revenues.”

