Nearly 5 in 10 businesses saw sales growth compared to last year on black friday, says GSEVEE survey

“Without the pleasant surprise for the market, Black Friday 2024.” This is highlighted in a statement from the Institute of Commerce and Services of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (INEMY-GSEVEE), based on the findings of their survey, conducted for the ninth year, on a random nationwide sample of 400 retail businesses that offered discounts as part of “Black Friday.”

It is noted that this year, a larger percentage of businesses (81%) participated in “Black Friday” compared to previous years.

According to the announcement, the survey results are as follows:

More than half of the businesses (56%) reported moderate satisfaction with their sales.

Nearly 5 out of 10 businesses had an increase in sales compared to the corresponding period of 2022/2023.

Regarding store foot traffic, 9 out of 10 businesses are moderately to very satisfied, despite concerns over the weather conditions during that period (the “Bora” storm).

Nearly half of the businesses chose to extend “Black Friday” throughout the entire week, while 30% of businesses participated only during the weekend (Friday 29/11 – Sunday 01/12).

Six out of ten businesses (59%) offered discounts ranging from 21% to 40% off the original price.

During “Black Friday,” more than 1 in 3 businesses offered discounts across their entire product range.

Digital payment methods dominated the transactions conducted during “Black Friday,” while only 1 in 10 businesses used cash exclusively.

The store window display and the sending of informational -s were the main communication strategies for businesses.

Survey Details

The survey was conducted by phone using a structured questionnaire on a nationwide sample of 400 businesses primarily involved in retail across various sectors participating in discount activities (household goods, entertainment-educational-sports items, clothing-footwear, and sales of computers and telecommunications equipment, cosmetics-jewelry). The sample was determined based on activity and geographic area.

Nearly 5 in 10 businesses saw sales growth compared to last year on black friday, says GSEVEE survey appeared first on ProtoThema English.