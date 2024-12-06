DW: Disastrous OECD forecasts for the German economy – The new year is expected with deep concern

83% of German respondents think the German economy is bad or worsening, according to a new Deutschlandtrend poll for public broadcaster ARD.

47% of respondents say they are pessimistic about the picture of the German economy in 2025, while 45% see the economy as the main problem the government has to address. 21% of German respondents fear for their jobs. That translates in simple terms: 1 in 5 out of 46 million workers.

Negative OECD forecasts

Meanwhile, new disastrous OECD forecasts for the German economy are also causing concern. The aggregate figures for 2024 and 2025 ring another bell for Germany: Growth is hovering around 0.1% for 2024 and 0.7% for 2025, while it had predicted 1.1%.

This is the fifth consecutive cut in the OECD’s forecasts for the German economy. The reasons, among others, according to the report of the international organization: are the poor financial image of Germany, the international geopolitical situation, and the threat of protectionism.

New strikes from Monday at VW

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon the powerful IG-Metall union announced a new strike at Volkswagen plants next Monday. According to German media, 100,000 VW workers are expected to strike again ahead of a new round of negotiations with the employer side on December 9.

At the heart of the strikers and the upcoming negotiations are the contracts and wages of some 120,0000 workers at VW plants. Under the planned structural changes, at least three of the German giant’s plants on German soil are at risk of closure, which could lead to tens of thousands of workers being laid off.

So far, the employers’ side appears adamant about making concessions, with the main argument being to save production and increase competitiveness.

