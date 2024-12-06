electricity:-subsidies-of-1.5-cents-per-kilowatt-hour-for-residential-consumers-in-december

The Ministry of Environment and Energy announces today, Friday, December 6, 2024, the amount of the emergency support for electricity bills concerning December consumption.

Specifically, the subsidies for electricity in residential tariffs and for all primary and secondary residences, without income criteria and regardless of the supplier, are structured as follows:

For monthly consumption up to 500 kWh, the support amounts to 15 €/MWh or 1.5 cents/kWh. This category covers 90% of households in Greece.

It should be noted that the subsidies apply to consumers who are subscribed to variable electricity tariffs.

For households enrolled in the Social Residential Tariff (KOT), the support amounts to 35 €/MWh or 3.5 cents/kWh for the entire consumption.

The total cost of the subsidy for December is 20.5 million euros, which is covered by the Energy Transition Fund.

It is also emphasized that the average price of the “green tariff” for the three largest suppliers in terms of market share in Low Voltage (over 80% of residential consumption), including the December subsidy, is 141.7 €/MWh or 14.17 cents/kWh.

In any case, it is reminded that electricity prices for residential consumers in 2024 are lower compared to 2023.

