iris:-the-unknown-secrets-of-free-money-transfers-by-the-ceo-of-dias

Unknown details about the IRIS system, which allows free money transfers between friends, and DIAS S.A., the hub that connects all banks for money transfers, were presented on Friday morning by the CEO of DIAS, Stavroula Kampouridou.

As she specifically stated:

IRIS currently has 3.5 million users, whereas on January 1, 2021, it had 500,000.

100,000 new IRIS users are added daily.

There are 6.5 million users of mobile banking apps in Greece.

This year, the DIAS system will handle half a trillion euros (500 billion euros).

IRIS will handle 6 billion euros.

Over 1 million lines of code have been written for the software at DIAS.

Explaining the limits for money transfers through IRIS, Ms. Kampouridou said:

The first option is for free money transfers between friends with a limit of 500 euros.

The second option is for payments to freelancers (plumbers, lawyers, accountants, electricians, etc.) with a limit of 1,000 euros. For this version, 560,000 freelancers have registered out of the 720,000 in the country.

“DIAS has grown by double digits over the last 4 years and has reached cards, which are the competitive medium, while IRIS has been growing at a triple-digit rate over the last 4 years,” added Ms. Kampouridou.

She also mentioned the most recent version of IRIS, IRIS e-Commerce, which is used by 7,000 e-shops across the country, most of which are pharmacies. “Pharmacists are real enthusiasts,” Ms. Kampouridou commented.

Finally, when asked whether she is a banker or a computer specialist, Ms. Kampouridou explained, “I am a person of technology, I am an electrical engineer. I learned coding at the University of Athens, which was my first degree, and at Stanford University, which was my second degree (Master of Science (MSc) in Electromechanics).”

