Payments from e-EFKA and DYPA until 13 December

A total of €66,500,000 will be paid to 70,225 beneficiaries from 9 to 13 December 2024 under the scheduled payments of e-EFKA and the Public Employment Service (PES).

In particular, as the Ministry of Labour and Social Security said in a statement, from 9 to 13 December, 13.5 million euros will be paid by e-EFKA to 700 beneficiaries following the issuance of decisions on one-off payments.

The following will be paid by the DYPA:

– 28,000,000 euros to 45,000 beneficiaries for unemployment and other benefits,

– EUR 2,000,000 to 3,000 mothers for subsidised maternity leave,

– EUR 19,000,000 to 18,000 beneficiaries under subsidised employment schemes,

– EUR 2,000,000 to 3,500 beneficiaries in the context of public benefit programmes; and

– EUR 2,000,000 to 25 beneficiaries under the “My Home” programme.

