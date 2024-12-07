Christodoulides: New upgrade of Cyprus’ economy to A grade by Fitch

The new upgrade of the Cyprus economy to grade A by the international rating agency Fitch Ratings was referred to by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, in a post on the “X” platform.

Specifically, he states that “the new upgrade of the economy to grade A by Fitch Ratings is a recognition of the positive course of the country and a vote of confidence in our responsible policies for a competitive and resilient economy aimed at improving the everyday lives of citizens.”

