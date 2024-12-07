Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe
    Saturday, December 7

    Christodoulides: New upgrade of Cyprus’ economy to A grade by Fitch

    Greek News 1 Min Read

    The new upgrade of the Cyprus economy to grade A by the international rating agency Fitch Ratings was referred to by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, in a post on the “X” platform.

    Specifically, he states that “the new upgrade of the economy to grade A by Fitch Ratings is a recognition of the positive course of the country and a vote of confidence in our responsible policies for a competitive and resilient economy aimed at improving the everyday lives of citizens.”

     

     

     

    - Christodoulides: New upgrade of Cyprus’ economy to A grade by Fitch appeared first on ProtoThema English.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Get in touch: sofokleous10.gr@gmail.com