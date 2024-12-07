scope-ratings:-first-upgrade-within-investment-grade-after-22-years

Scope Ratings has given Greece an early Christmas present, upgrading Greece’s sovereign rating to BBB with a stable outlook.

Although the German rating agency had already sent a positive signal to Athens with its report published on Thursday regarding the sovereign outlook for the new year (Sovereign Outlook 2025), in which it praised the course of the Greek economy based on the decline in public debt, the maintenance of primary surpluses in the coming years, structural reforms and a resilient banking system.

With its verdict, Scope once again “came out ahead” among the major international rating agencies. In the summer of 2023 it was the first of the “big ones” to give Greece the coveted investment grade and tonight it was the first agency to upgrade us within the investment grade!

This is the best way to “close” a very constructive year for Greek government bonds, which are already priced more favorably by the markets compared to the average of government bonds with a similar or even better rating.

