The 12 obligations of taxpayers before 2024 is gone – What to watch out for

As the final month of the year, December brings not only the festive season but also a series of financial obligations for Greek taxpayers. To avoid fines and penalties, it’s essential to meet the various deadlines, most of which fall on December 31, 2024. Below is a detailed guide to help you stay compliant.

Key Obligations and Deadlines

Submission of Retroactive Income Declarations

Taxpayers who received retroactive payments in 2023 (e.g., salaries or pensions) must file amended tax returns by December 31, 2024. Taxes owed must be paid in full by January 31, 2025. Covering Imputed Income Requirements

Those who acquired assets in 2024 must ensure their income justifies their acquisitions. Declarations of parental gifts or donations can be submitted via the myProperty platform until the deadline. Filing by Heirs

Heirs must file tax returns for individuals who passed away in 2023 by December 31, 2024. This can be done online via myAADE or manually at the tax office. Declarations by Residents Abroad

Taxpayers who moved their residence abroad in 2023 must submit their returns by December 31, 2024. Vehicle Inactivity Declarations

Submit vehicle plate deactivation requests via the myCar platform by the year’s end to avoid circulation tax obligations. Real Estate Tax (ENFIA) Payments

The 9th installment of ENFIA for 2024 is due in December, with the final two installments scheduled for January and February 2025. Income Tax Installments

The 6th of 8 installments for 2024 is due by December 31, 2024. The final two payments are due in January and February 2025. Circulation Taxes for 2025

Payments must be completed by December 31, 2024. Penalties apply for late payments: – 25% if paid by January 31, 2025.

– 50% if paid by February 28, 2025.

– 100% if paid after March 1, 2025. Installments for Settlement Plans

Taxpayers with active settlement agreements must pay all due installments to avoid penalties or plan cancellations. Asset Declarations (Pothen Esches)

Individuals subject to asset reporting must file for 2022 and 2023 by the year’s end. Electronic Receipts (e-Receipts)

Taxpayers must ensure that 30% of their annual income is covered by electronic payments. Shortfalls will result in a penalty of 22% on the missing amount, to be applied in the 2025 tax return.

Important Notes

The Ministry of Finance has firmly stated that no extensions will be granted for these deadlines. Non-compliance can lead to significant fines, interest on overdue amounts, or the loss of favorable tax arrangements.

By adhering to these requirements, taxpayers can avoid unnecessary stress and penalties while starting the new year on a solid financial footing.

