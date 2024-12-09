Traffic fees 2025: Payment, fines, deadline

The deadline for paying the 2025 traffic fees expires at the end of the end of the month, with the amount of money paid depending on the cubic capacity of the vehicle.

The only change compared to last year is the fines, as a new regime will apply to those who pay late.

In particular, the fines will be graduated according to the time of delay, further burdening offenders. This tightening is aimed at ensuring timely compliance and enhancing collectability.

Traffic fees 2025: The steps for payment

Vehicle owners should follow the steps below to pay the 2025 traffic fees.

Option 1:

– First they print the traffic fee notice.

– They go to an automatic payment machine, where they can scan the QR code on the notice, following the instructions on the screen, so they can pay

Option 2:

– Go to e-banking and pay, using the 23-digit RF code on the notice.

Option 3:

– Pay the 2025 road tax at a bank or post office branch. Attention: You must carry the notice with you.

How to print 2025 road tax with Taxisnet codes

In order to pay the Traffic Taxes in due time by 31/12/2024, the owners of the vehicles liable to pay them can be informed about the payment codes through the myAADE digital portal (myaade.gov.gr). To enter the myCAR platform:

– Enter the application of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (myAADE).

– Follow the myAADE > Applications > Tax Services > Vehicles > myCAR > myCAR > Login to the Application > Vehicle Circulation Taxes > Vehicle Circulation Tax Notices.

– Select “Print”.

How to print 2025 traffic fees without TAXISnet codes

– Go to the application of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (myAADE).

– Follow the path Applications > Tax services > Vehicles > Traffic fees without TAXISnet codes > Login to the application.

– Enter the VAT number and the registration number of the vehicle indicated on the registration certificate.

– Select the year that applies to the registration fees.

– Choose “Print”.

Taxpayers can also find out the payment codes for 2025 road tax through the myAADEapp, under myWallet > Traffic Fees.

Fines for late payment

According to the law, a fine for late payment is prescribed:

– twenty-five percent (25%) of the amount of the Traffic Fees, if payment is made by 1/31/2025,

– fifty percent (50%) of the amount of the Traffic Fees, if payment is made within February 2025,

– an equal amount of the Traffic Fees, in case of: payment on or after 1/3/2025 or partial payment or non-payment of the Traffic Fees for the year 2025.

- Traffic fees 2025: Payment, fines, deadline appeared first on ProtoThema English.