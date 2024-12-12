the-10-greek-startups-with-the-most-funding-in-2024

Greek startups are steady in the growth trajectory, with significant achievements in 2024, according to the Startups in Greece 2024-2025 report presented to reporters today.

The main conclusions that emerge include the following:

-Funding Development and the Role of EATE: The Hellenic Development Bank of Greece (EATE) now supports 30 funds, with more expected to be added by the end of the year. With 16 active Venture Capital funds targeting startups, there has been an increase in the participation of angel investors and family offices in funding rounds.

-Increasing Investment in the Ecosystem: Greek startups raised over €555 million in more than 90 companies, a 15% increase compared to last year. In contrast, Europe recorded a 5% drop in the same period.

– Strengthening the Major Financing Rounds: Investments cover all stages, with Series C and D rounds exceeding €190 million, indicating the maturity of the ecosystem. Nevertheless, early-stage investments need to increase.

-Strategic Sectors: Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, and Health Technology are among the most funded sectors in 2024, following global innovation trends.

-Women Entrepreneurship: Only 24% of startups had female founders, highlighting the need to further improve gender equality.

– Empowering Foreign Investors: In 2024, more than 156 unique foreign investors participated in funding rounds for Greek startups, with 36% of them coming from the US.

-Innovation Acquisitions and Exports: The $1.24 billion acquisition of BETA CAE Systems was the largest acquisition of a Greek technology company, demonstrating the international competitiveness of innovation in Greece.

-Keeping Unicorn Status: Viva Wallet remains a unicorn, while the top Greek startups are estimated at a total value of €4.9-6.5 billion, representing 60% of the ecosystem’s value.

The Greek startup ecosystem continues to evolve, attracting local and international investors, and strengthening the country’s position in the European business landscape, the research conducted by Foundation with the support of EIT Digital and the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments

The 10 Greek startups for 2024 with the most funding

According to the survey, the 10 Greek companies with the most funding are:

1. D-Orbit: 150 million euros

2. Axelera AI: €60.82 million

3. Blueground: EUR 40,25 million

4. Hellas Direct: EUR 30 million

5. Numa: EUR 28,98 million

6. Deepcure: EUR 22 million

7. iCOMAT: EUR 20,13 million

8. Plum: EUR 19 million

9. Connectly.ai: EUR 17,89 million

10. Kinvent: €15.5 million

These companies are on the cutting edge of innovation and are a strong pillar of the Greek startup ecosystem, attracting significant investment from domestic and international players.

