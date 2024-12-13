FOMO Could Catapult Bitcoin to $150K by Mid-2025 — BTC to Become a ‘Must-Have’ Asset

Bitcoin is forecast to soar to $150,000 by mid-2025, as surging FOMO and institutional investment drive ultra-bullish momentum in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin Could Hit $150K by Mid-2025 as FOMO Sends Markets Into Overdrive

Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm Devere Group, has predicted that bitcoin could climb to a new high of $150,000 by mid-2025. The executive made the forecast shortly after the cryptocurrency surged past $100,000, a milestone it achieved for the first time last week.

“Bitcoin is up an astonishing 134% year-to-date,” Green noted, emphasizing the favorable conditions driving its rise. “We believe the stage is set for even greater highs in the months ahead.” He attributed this momentum to a combination of rising institutional investment and investor fear of missing out (FOMO). Green said:

I now believe growing investor FOMO (fear of missing out) and increasing institutional investment can be expected to push the price to $150,000 by mid-2025. This dual momentum is fueling the crypto market’s resurgence and establishing bitcoin as a ‘must-have’ asset in portfolios.

Institutional buy-in has been a transformative factor. Financial institutions have expanded their exposure to bitcoin via direct holdings, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and partnerships with crypto firms, boosting liquidity and credibility. Meanwhile, FOMO continues to grow, with the $100,000 level acting as a psychological trigger for investors eager to capitalize on the rally, Green explained, emphasizing:

As bitcoin achieves new highs, it creates a snowball effect. Investors rush in to capture gains, pushing the price higher and attracting even more participants.

Additional factors include persistent inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, which are enhancing bitcoin’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. Green also highlighted regulatory developments under Donald Trump’s presidency, including a pro-crypto U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair, which is expected to bring greater clarity and confidence to the market. While acknowledging potential short-term sell-offs, Green expressed optimism, concluding that a perfect storm is brewing for bitcoin to potentially hit $150,000 by mid-2025.