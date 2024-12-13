Greek-African Chamber of Commerce – Unlocking Africa’s business potential for Greek enterprises

“Africa is an investment opportunity for Greeks and a continent that Greek governments have not approached diplomatically unlike Turkey which has embassies in 55 countries and Greece in four. Greeks need to get to know Africa which is an unsaturated market and therefore presents opportunities as long as one follows the right path and does not go blindly.”

The words belong to the President of the Hellenic-African Chamber of Commerce and Development Vassilis Takas during a get-to-know-you dinner with journalists held at the state-of-the-art offices of the shipping company Queensway Navigation of Vassilis Terzi.

American Europeans and Turks are constantly investing in a continent that is the second largest in terms of area and population. By 2025 it is estimated that its population will have grown from 1.4 billion today to 2.5 billion. The average age is under 25. In most countries, stability, growth, and investment security are now to a degree that depends on following the right procedure by having a local presence and cooperating with officials in the country where one is investing. The presence of Greeks some decades ago was remarkable. But now only a few hundred families are left in some countries, and Greeks are working in multinationals or on projects.

