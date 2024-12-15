Christmas table costs surge: Prices up 10% compared to 2023, says INKA

According to a survey by Christmas, INKA, the General Federation of Greek Consumers is expected to be about 10% more expensive this year than in 2023.

The survey concerns a table of 4 people. However, no survey has been done on the price of oil, lemons, or electricity.

As noted, last year the festive table (2023) cost 146.55 with the same items, and this year 156.02 euros.

146.02 €, while the price of the food is 156.02 €

In detail, the prices, according to INKA, are as follows:

December 2024

1 item quantity price in euro

2 Turkey Kilos 2 x 11 euro 22

3 Lamb Chops 2 x 14 kg EUR 28

4 Sausage Kills 1 x 10 euro 10

5 Tomatoes 300 grams x 2,90 per kilo 0,87

6 Cucumber 1 x 0,70 euro 0,70

7 Onions Fresh onions 1 X 0,70 euro. 0,70

8 Cabbage mapa 1 1,50

9 Carrots Carrots 1/2 X 2 euro 1

10 Potatoes Kilo 1,25 euro 1,25

11 Cheese feta Kilo ½ x 13 euro 6,50

12 Cheese Gruyere Cheese Roll 18 euro ½ ½ 9

13 Bottled wine 0,750 gr. 16

14 Soft drinks 8 x 0,95 7,60

15 Beers 2 X 2,20 4,40

16 Melomakarona Kourabies 1 x 17 euro 17

17 Sweets 13

18 Fruit 3,5

19 Turkey stuffing 13

Total: 156,02

‘So 156,02 / 4 = 39 euros per person.

