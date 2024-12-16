Risk allowance: €100 per month starting July 1, 2025, for 153,000 uniformed officers

Starting July 1, 2025, the disbursement of the hazard allowance will begin, as clarified today by the leadership of the Ministry of Finance.

As Deputy Finance Minister Thanos Petralias stated, “Recognizing the contribution of the members of the security forces and the armed forces, the hazard allowance is acknowledged and increased by 100 euros per month starting July 1, 2025.”

Explaining who will be eligible, Mr. Petralias noted that it will be granted to 153,240 uniformed personnel and members of the Armed Forces, specifically:

79,677 military personnel,

52,954 police officers,

8,161 coast guard officers, and

12,448 firefighters.

The annual cost is 184 million euros, excluding employer contributions.

At the same time, Mr. Petralias reminded that “uniformed personnel will see increases in January with the enhanced night-shift pay, in April with raises tied to the minimum wage, and in July with the hazard allowance increment.”

Free Medication for Potential EKAS Beneficiaries

Regarding the provision of free medication for potential EKAS beneficiaries, the Deputy Finance Minister recalled that “since June 2016, low-income pensioners have been exempted from pharmaceutical expenses. Currently, 178,800 living pensioners are eligible for exemption from pharmaceutical expenses. This measure also applies to future retirees who meet these criteria.”

“The cost is approximately 32 million euros, plus an additional 23 million euros for another 130,000 beneficiaries, and it will take effect at the beginning of 2025,” said Mr. Petralias.

