Investment “madness” for bitcoin – Could reach $150,000

The bitcoin continued its post-election rally by setting a new record high above $106,000, days after President-elect Donald Trump again proposed creating a national strategic reserve of cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin soared as high as $106,491 on Sunday, according to CoinDesk data.

The world’s top digital currency has posted gains for seven consecutive weeks – its longest winning streak since 2021 – and has rallied over 50% since Trump won the presidential election last month.

Bitcoin has risen about 150% year-to-date and bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows of $9.3 billion from the U.S. election, according to FactSet data.

The $110,000 level is seen as the next key point, as cryptocurrency bulls aim to end the year firmly above $100,000, boosting confidence in cryptocurrency towards 2025.

