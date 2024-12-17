The upward trend in the Greek economy continued in the third quarter of the year, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing by 2.4% and 0.3% on an annual and quarterly basis, respectively.

Overall in the first nine months of 2024, GDP grew by 2.3% on an annual basis, one of the highest performances among Eurozone member states and significantly above its average (0.6%), according to Alpha Bank’s economic report.

This performance demonstrates the resilience of the Greek economy, which is strengthening its growth profile amid an unstable international environment in which new challenges are emerging.

Indicatively, these include the escalation of tensions in the Middle East region, the impact on the European economy of the trade policy to be pursued by the new US leadership, and the political instability in Germany and France. One of the conclusions drawn from the analysis of the components of active demand is the increased contribution of investment to the country’s GDP, although the rise in investment in the first nine months (2.2%) was weaker than expected.

- The Greek economy is resilient with investment as a vehicle appeared first on ProtoThema English.