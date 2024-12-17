uniformed-personnel:-three-increases-in-2025-from-night-shifts,-minimum-wage-and-hazard-pay

Three increases in pay will be seen in the first half of 2025 by employees through nightly, the upward adjustment of minimum wage and the dangerousness allowance announced by Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the budget debate in the Parliament.

In terms of timing, the first income boost will come with the increase from January 1 by 20% of the night work allowance for uniformed personnel, which means an addition of 10 to 64 euros gross per month depending on the corps.

This will be followed by the benefit of an across-the-board increase in public sector basic salaries “drifting” from the increase in the minimum wage from April 1. As the baseline scenario sees the minimum wage in the private sector rising by 40 euros a month to 870 euros, the entry-level wage in the public sector will rise by 20 euros, as it currently stands at 850 euros.

The third increase in time for uniformed officers will be that of the implementation of the danger bonus which will add 100 euros to their salaries from 1 July 2025.

As the Deputy Minister of Finance, Thanos Petralias, said during the presentation of the interventions announced by the Prime Minister, “In recognition of the contribution of the members of the security forces and the armed forces, the hazard allowance is recognized and will be increased by 100 euros per month from July 1, 2025.” It is noted that the 100 euros are added to the Special Working Conditions Allowance which uniformed personnel already receive.

Explaining who is affected, Petralias said it will be granted to 153,240 uniformed personnel and members of the Armed Forces, namely:

79677 military personnel,

52,954 police officers,

8161 civilian and

and 12448 firefighters

The annual cost will be 184 million euros plus employer’s contributions and, as Mr Petralias clarified in a question, the 100 euros per month will also be paid to pilots who receive a flight allowance.

