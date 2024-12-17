What it’s like to work away from the office in exotic places

A workstation is a mixture of “work” and “vacation” (work and vacation), where individuals work remotely while residing in a vacation-like environment. That is, instead of being confined to an office or home, people on a workstation often work from scenic locations such as seaside resorts, mountain lodges, or vibrant cities.

This hybrid has emerged as a trend that connects productivity with relaxation, with many professionals preferring it as it not only creates opportunities to work in beautiful or culturally rich locations but helps them better meet their work commitments. So as remote working becomes the norm for many employees around the world, many companies are offering a new perspective on maintaining work-life balance.

