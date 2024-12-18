The Ministry of Development announced fines totaling €5.5 million on eight multinational companies as part of ongoing inspections into 26 major corporations. The sanctions were implemented under Article 54 of Law 5045/2023.

A thorough inspection of 443 product codes revealed violations for unfair profit practices in 191 cases. Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos accepted the recommendations of the Interagency Market Control Unit (DIMEA) and signed the decisions to impose the fines.

Companies Penalized:

The following companies have been fined and notified as per legal procedures:

S.C. Johnson Hellas E.P.E. (Cleaning Products) : €267,100

: €267,100 Henkel Hellas A.B.E.E. (Personal Hygiene & Care Products) : €286,000

: €286,000 Elais Unilever Hellas A.E. (Cleaning & Personal Hygiene Products) : €516,000

: €516,000 Colgate Palmolive Hellas Commercial S.A. (Personal Hygiene & Care Products) : €535,000

: €535,000 FAGE Greece Dairy Industry S.A. (Yogurt & Cheese) : €924,000

: €924,000 Jacobs Douwe Egberts GR E.P.E. (Coffee) : €1,000,000

: €1,000,000 FrieslandCampina Hellas A.E. (Yogurt) : €1,000,000

: €1,000,000 Johnson & Johnson Hellas Consumer Products S.A.E.E. (Personal Hygiene & Care Products): €1,000,000

- Development Ministry imposes €5.5M fines on multinational companies for unfair profit practices appeared first on ProtoThema English.