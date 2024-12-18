greek-financial-council:-positive-outlook-for-the-greek-economy-in-2025,-external-challenges-important

The Greek economy enters 2025 with positive prospects but also with significant external challenges, the Hellenic Fiscal Council stresses in its autumn report entitled: “The Greek economy in an uncertain geopolitical environment”.

According to the report, the need to continue sound fiscal management, with the aim of significantly reducing debt by ensuring high growth, reinforces the credibility of the economic policy pursued, both in international markets and at home.

“The country needs to ensure its continued growth through prudent fiscal policy in order to be prepared to face new fiscal challenges that could arise due to international uncertainty,” it added.

