ministry-of-environment-and-natural-resources:-amendment-freezes-the-issuance-of-building-permits-and-their-revocation-until-the-decision-of-the-council-of-state

The Ministry of Environment and Energy is suspending the issuance of building permits and pre-approvals that make use of the incentives of the new building regulation until the decision of the Council of State is issued.

The relevant regulations will be voted on in Parliament with an amendment included in a bill of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport on the railways, in order not to cause market disruption and deadlock before the decision of the Council of State, which is expected in early 2025.

For the same period, apart from the freeze on issuing new building permits and pre-approvals, no building permits will be revoked by the administration.

Specifically, the Ministry of Environment suspends the issuance of pre-approvals and new building permits that make use of the incentives to increase the building conditions under Article 10, paragraph 8 of Article 15, paragraph 2 of Article 19 and Article 25 of the NOC.

Also suspended are the incentives of not counting in the building factor the lofts and the 35 m² main use area in the roof of the building as well as the equation of the swimming pool with a planted area of paragraph 3 of Article 19 of the Law.

The meetings of the Architectural Councils, Planning and Disputes Councils, Central Architectural Councils, and Central Planning and Disputes Councils, in whose projects the incentives of the NOC are used, are also suspended.

Building permits issued under the New Building Code shall not be revoked by the administration until the decision of the State Council is published.

Revocation of building permits due to the use of the above incentives that took place from December 11, 2024, until the publication of this document shall be automatically revoked. The period of application of this regulation may be extended by the decision of the Minister of Environment and Energy for a period not exceeding one month.

appeared first on ProtoThema English.