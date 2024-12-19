Businesses and hotels are even threatening legal action over the new contributory “local sustainable development fee” decided very recently by the municipality of Vari Voula Vouliagmeni.

The rationale of the decision is based on the fact that “the implementation of the projects will serve and upgrade the area as a whole and will contribute to the smooth sustainable development of the municipality, resulting in the improvement of the quality of life of all residents and the upgrading of all businesses, given that the legal requirements for the imposition of the specific special contributory Local Sustainable Development fee according to the 8-12-2024 document of the Legal Service are met.”

Based on the approval decision of last Monday, on 16/12 as detailed in the minutes of the Municipal Committee of the municipality 3B, the special contributory fee includes the following rates: for hotels 12.6 euros per square meter, for restaurants and entertainment businesses 8 euros per square meter as well as for commercial businesses over 100 square meters, for commercial businesses under 100 sq.m., the fee is 1.10 euros, while for residential properties the fee is 0.45 euros per sq.m. The revenue from the new fee will informally finance expropriations aimed at developing public spaces.

- Controversy ignites over new local sustainable development fee for businesses in Vari, Voula Vouliagmeni appeared first on ProtoThema English.