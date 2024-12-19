mega-deal-of-onex-with-man-for-newbuild-tugs

The ONEX Group has entered into a strategic agreement with leading engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions SE for the first RAstar 2800 trawlers.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday 17 December and the order includes the supply of a total of 40 propulsion engines, as each set consists of 2 MAN 16V175D-MM engines, rated at 2560kW at 1800rpm and the necessary auxiliary systems, with an additional 20 sets of main propulsion engines (80 in total).

The tugs will be built at ONEX’s shipyards in Elefsina and Syros, following the Group’s strategic agreement with the world’s largest tug design company, Canada’s Robert Allan, where ONEX Group has acquired the exclusive rights to build up to 40 tugs within the next five years, offering integrated solutions for the modernization of the fleet of these valuable vessels in Greece and abroad.

The value of the order is estimated at tens of millions of euros, while the total value of the production line for the five-year period is estimated at over 380 million euros.

ProtoThema English.