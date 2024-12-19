Debts to the public equal to 2/3 of the country’s GDP are borne by over 4 million individuals. However, 2 out of 3 are owed by companies (legal entities) and only 1 out of 3 by households.

As shown in the State Budget Office’s report to the Parliament for the 3rd quarter of 2024, as of October, debts to the AADE and KEAO had reached a total of 157.3. However, out of 108.5 billion debts to the tax authorities, only 49.1 billion relate to unpaid taxes, while debts for contributions to social security funds reach 48.8 billion. Another 59.4 billion relate to other payments or fines etc. to the wider public sector, from infringements, repayments of loans guaranteed by the public sector, court judgments etc.

The “marble”, however, is paid by the “small” ones, who are the ones who primarily enter into arrangements to pay.

24.3% of the total overdue balance to the Hellenic Revenue Service, which corresponds to 26.3 billion euros, relates to debts classified as uncollectible.

- State and social security debts reach 157.3 billion euros in October appeared first on ProtoThema English.