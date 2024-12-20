Auctions: The villa in Kifissia of the Gianniris family and the factory (pics)

The auction time has arrived today (19/12) for the Gianniri family of Premium SA.

Specifically, as newmoney had revealed a month ago, today, December 20 is scheduled to go under the hammer property in the area of Kifissia with a first bid price of 780,000 euros and with the size of the debt amounting to 53,411.96 euros.

The auction, which is directed against Charidimos Gianniris, is being conducted by Qquant Master Servicer and concerns a two-story residence with a basement, located on Kimonos Street in the area “Kato Kifisia, Trigono Fragopoulou,” in Kifisia, Attica.

The two-story house belongs to a residential complex and consists of:

a) Basement: It has an area of 97.19 m², is connected to the ground floor via stairs, and includes a car parking area (64.42 m²) with two parking spots and a basement auxiliary space of 32.77 m², which consists of the extension of the staircase, hallway, boiler room, fuel tank, and storage room.

b) Ground Floor: It has an area of 83.24 m², is connected to the first floor and basement via an internal staircase, and consists of a living room, dining room, WC, kitchen, a veranda facing the northern open space, a semi-covered area facing the northern open space and the yard, a veranda toward the yard, a porch facing the southern open space, and a semi-covered space towards the ramp and basement.

c) First Floor: It has an area of 76.86 m², connects to the ground floor with an internal staircase, and consists of a hallway, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a storage room, a semi-covered area toward the northern open space, a porch facing the western open space and yard, and an additional porch facing the yard and the southern open space.

The property has a total area of 257.29 m².

The exterior of the house is considered well-maintained with good architectural design, typical of the period it was built, and the external maintenance is also assessed as good.

The two-story house is part of a vertical property with an area of 289.67 m² on a shared plot of 2,320 m².

The original starting price for the auction was set at €463,000. However, following an appeal by the debtor, H. Gianniris, the Athens Single-Member Court of First Instance accepted the appeal and set the starting price at €780,000.

Revocation of license and fine

It is noted that in April 2024, the Capital Market Commission decided to revoke the operating license of Prelium Investment Services S.A., place the company into special liquidation, and appoint a special liquidator according to Article 90 of Law 4514/2018.

The Commission also imposed a fine of €120,000 on the company “for failing to take measures to protect the capital of its clients and for significant organizational issues in its operations.”

VERLAN of ENKLO

Another attempt for the former Verlan textile factory, once part of the powerful United Textile Group, is scheduled for today.

The auction, led by the bankruptcy trustee, was initially set for June 6 but was postponed due to the European Elections. It took place on October 25 with an opening bid of €895,700 but was unsuccessful, and today the opening bid is reduced to 50% of the average estimate provided by certified appraisers, or €447,850.

The property is located in the unplanned area of the Loutrohori settlement, along the Loutrohori-Petrea community road, in the “Baxedes” area of the Municipality of Skydra, Pella.

According to the appraisal report, the surrounding area is designated as an industrial area (B.I.P.E.), although the necessary expropriations have been carried out, and it is not yet included in the list of B.I.P.E. of E.T.B.A.

What the unit includes

The property consists of a 27,820 m² plot with frontage on the community road and an agricultural road. Within this plot, there is a two-story industrial building constructed with a permit from 1979, designed with two sections: one on the north side and another behind it.

The first section is 659.23 m² per level, containing offices, storage areas, mechanical installations, and staff facilities on the ground floor, with additional offices, a restaurant, and living quarters on the first floor. The second section has a larger area of 3,213 m² per level, consisting of a production space, warehouse, and storage areas.

The surrounding land is landscaped with concrete pavement and garden beds, with access roads to the adjacent industrial building.

The building is currently empty and has suffered significant damage due to long periods of disuse and extensive looting. Large parts of the installations (electrical, plumbing, sanitary items, furniture, etc.) have been removed, and there are signs of moisture in the interior. Externally, several parts of the building have peeling paint, and the surrounding area shows clear signs of abandonment.

