    Greeks have 417 orders in Chinese shipyards

    Relations between Greece and China in seafood are very close.

    According to the latest UNCTAD annual report, Greeks represent about 17% (395 million dwt) of the world fleet in terms of dwt capacity, while the Chinese account for 13.3% (309.8 million dwt).

    Giorgos Laios managing director of Shanghai-based shipping brokerage Intermodal, said:

    The Greek order book at Chinese shipyards at this time includes 417 ships, accounting for 66.4% of the total Greek order book.

    Accordingly, this represents 66% of the total number of shipments of shipbuilding vessels in the world.

    - Greeks have 417 orders in Chinese shipyards appeared first on ProtoThema English.

