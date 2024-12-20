How much will we pay for the Christmas table this year

From 107.54 to 148.89 euros is the estimated cost of this year’s Christmas table (6-8 persons) according to the estimate of the Institute of Trade and Services of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (IN.EM.Y.-ESEE).

This is a change of 4.3% to 5.8% compared to the corresponding table in 2023, according to the Institute, which estimated the cost of the Christmas table for 2024 according to its standard practice.

Prices from both supermarket chains and specialist retailers (e.g. confectioners/ butchers etc.), as well as from the Varvakeio market were recorded, through on-site pricing and interviews with key informers in the market.

The range of prices is justified by recording a range of products of different quality, in several local markets and different types of shops. In addition, it is clarified that the product prices shown in Tables (1 & 2) are indicative and attempt to map the general price distribution and market picture.

It is important to note that for comparability of the data, with previous annual surveys conducted by INEMY to estimate the cost of the Christmas table, some products included in the ‘festive basket’ have not been included.

In contrast, melomakarona and kurabiedes are recorded, as every year, and are not included in the “household basket” or the “festive basket”.

After the festive season, INEMY-ESEE is going to conduct a nationwide survey on the development of sales during the festive season in retail businesses.

Table 1.

Methodological Note

During the period 18-19 December 2024, the IN.EM.Y. of ESEE carried out an indicative recording of the selling prices of Christmas table products, using the method of on-site observation in commercial markets in Attica and through a telephone interview for Thessaloniki. It should be noted that: (a) The recording of prices is indicative and does not fully reflect the price level at the national level; (b) The recording excluded products available under the regime of offers (promotions); (c) Weighted (and nonweighted) averages were used to capture one representative price per product; (d) The cost calculation was based on one type of meat, while for confectionery items it was estimated based on standard or non-standard sweets; and (e) Outliers were excluded in the estimation.

- How much will we pay for the Christmas table this year appeared first on ProtoThema English.