Payment of road taxes: When the deadline expires – Fines are escalating

Time is running out for vehicle owners who need to pay their 2025 road tax by December 31. Eligible vehicle owners can obtain their payment codes via the myAADE digital portal.

The steps to pay the 2025 road tax

Vehicle owners can follow these steps to pay their 2025 road tax:

Print the Road Tax Notice: First, print the registration form. Payment via Vending Machine: Go to a vending machine and scan the QR code on the notice, then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the payment. Payment via E-Banking: Alternatively, use e-banking and enter the 23-digit RF code from the notice to make the payment. Payment at Bank or Post Office: Finally, vehicle owners can pay the road tax at a bank or post office branch, provided they bring the printed notice with them.

How to print 2025 road tax with Taxisnet codes

In order to pay the Traffic Taxes on time by 31/12/2024, the liable vehicle owners can obtain the payment codes through the myAADE digital portal (myaade.gov.gr).

To enter the myCAR platform:

-Access the application of the Independent Authority for Public Revenues (myAADE).

-Follow the myAADE > Applications > Tax Services > Vehicles > myCAR > Login to the Application > Vehicle Circulation Taxes > Vehicle Circulation Tax Notices

-Select “Print”

ADEA: How to print the 2025 registration fees without TAXISnet codes

-Go to the application of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (myAADE).

How to print out the number of the new tax code for 2025.

-Follow the path Applications > Tax Services > Vehicles > Traffic Taxes without TAXISnet codes > Login to the application.

-Enter the VAT number and the registration number of the vehicle indicated on the registration certificate.

-Select the year relevant to the registration fees.

-Choose “Print”.

Taxpayers can also find out the payment codes for the 2025 road taxes via myAADEapp, under myWallet > Road Taxes.

The fines for late payment

According to the law, there is a penalty for late payment:

twenty-five percent (25%) of the amount of the Traffic Fees, if payment is made by 31/1/2025,

-fifty percent (50%) of the amount of the Traffic Fees, if the payment is made within February 2025,

the equivalent of the Traffic Fees, in case of: payment on or after 1/3/2025 or partial payment or non-payment of the Traffic Fees for the year 2025.

