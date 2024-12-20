recovery-fund:-the-100-companies,-ministries-and-institutions-that-have-received-the-most

With €16.13 billion already allocated through the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RDF), the list of the top 100 recipients reveals the priorities of the Greek economy. These funds target sustainable growth, innovation and digital transition, strengthening key sectors.

At the top of the funding list are both private and public entities. The ΔEH Optical Communications has received €290 million to develop fiber-optic networks, while ΔEDΔΗΕ has received €437 million in funding to upgrade its electricity distribution network. Meanwhile, DESFA received €261 million to support energy infrastructure, focusing on sustainable energy, and Hellenic Gold received €200 million for mining and environmental management projects in Halkidiki.

Significant funding was also received by Sunlight Group with €59.6 million for the development of energy storage technology and Lidl Hellas with €56.45 million for the modernization of its infrastructure in the retail sector.

On the public sector side, the Ministry of Environment and Energy received the most money, a total of €1.82 billion, for projects related to energy transition, renewable energy and environmental regeneration. This is followed by the Ministry of Digital Governance with €1.66 billion, which promotes digital transition and technological upgrading of the public sector. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has received €1.5 billion for infrastructure projects such as roads and rail projects. In addition, the Ministry of Health has received €884.2 million in funding to modernise hospitals and other health facilities, while the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection has received €678.8 million for natural disaster response activities. The Ministry of Culture manages €443.76 million for projects to protect and enhance cultural heritage.

Other major funding includes Autohellas and AVIS, which have received significant loans to renew their fleets with electric and hybrid vehicles. In the renewable energy sector, A wind power company Vermio received €182 million, while in the telecommunications sector, TERNA Fiber and United Fiber received a total of €178 million in financing to develop fiber optic networks in the country’s “white areas.”

Meanwhile, the government is preparing to submit – perhaps today – its fifth payment request under the Recovery Fund The amount requested will amount to €3.1 billion, of which €1.3 billion is for grants and €1.8 billion for loans. This amount is lower than the €2.3 billion originally planned for loans, as the reduction is linked to a revised design aiming at a balanced distribution of funding until the end of the programme.

The fifth request includes a total of 32 milestones, more than the 30 originally planned.

These include:

implementation of the “My House 2” programme, which involves housing for young people,

improving public procurement procedures,

acceleration of VAT refunds,

the creation of charging points for electric vehicles and

the completion of the land register, which now covers 85% of the territory

According to sources, the country’s final payment request, which will be submitted in August 2026, will be the largest to ensure the completion of critical projects.

