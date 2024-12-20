THEON breaks all order records again

Theon International PLC (THEON) announces that the German Parliament’s Defence and Budget Committees yesterday approved a new extension of the OCCAR contract, with the exercise of the 3rd consecutive option, with an additional option of similar size remaining available. The consortium of HENSOLDT Optronics GmbH and THEON SENSORS SA has been invited by OCCAR to sign this amendment on 20 December 2024 in Bonn, Germany.

The original contract for the Production and Support of Bifocal Night Vision Systems (BNVG) with the international organization OCCAR was signed in July 2021. To date, 49,550 Mikron BNVGs (with Exosens 16 mm tubes) have already been contracted for delivery to the German and Belgian Armed Forces.

Under the new amendment, the Consortium will continue with additional deliveries to Germany of several thousand Mikron bifocal night vision systems from THEON.

Christian Hatziminas, Founder and CEO of THEON, said: “The extension of the OCCAR contract, which is taking place earlier than expected, confirms the successful collaboration between the companies involved in this project and underlines the vital importance of night vision for military forces. In addition, we are seeing consistently high demand globally as military forces have recognised the criticality of the need to enhance their operational capabilities during both day and night. As a result, access to tube acquisition is paramount. Indeed, this justifies (a) the acquisition of the Harder Digital group, which took place earlier this year with an investment that increases tube stock, and (b) the initiation of long-term commercial agreements with tube suppliers, notably Exosens. By extension, THEON has taken steps to further increase tube orders from Exosens for 2026 and beyond as part of the long-term commercial agreement between us for the years 2025-2027.The receipt of new orders is expected to continue into the new year.”

