187 investment projects in the Peloponnese approved for funding – 989 new jobs will be created

The overall results of the evaluation of the investment projects submitted for the municipalities of Megalopolis, Tripoli, Gortynia and Oichalia under the six calls for the strengthening of entrepreneurship of the Fair Development Transition Program 2021- 2027 were announced in Tripoli by the Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis, together with the Commander of the Special Service for Fair Development Transition Pelopida Kalliris, in the presence of the Regional Governor of Peloponnese Dimitris Ptochos.

Specifically, per category of businesses were announced:

– 160 investment projects by micro and small enterprises, under the de minimis scheme, which received approval for funding, with a total eligible budget of 13.97 million euros, of which 9.78 million euros will be the grant to be provided by the Fair Development Transition Program 2021- 2027.

– 26 investment projects by SMEs, approved for funding, with a total eligible budget of EUR 81.1 million, of which EUR 54.8 million will be the grant to be provided by the Fair Development Transition Program 2021- 2027.

– 1 investment project by a large enterprise, approved for funding, with a total eligible budget of EUR 14.8 million, of which EUR 7.4 million will be the grant to be provided by the Fair Development Transition Program 2021- 2027.

The implementation of these investment projects is expected to create 989 new jobs.

He stressed: “We announced today 187 investment projects through which 989 new jobs will be created in the municipalities of Megalopolis, Tripoli, Gortynia and Oichalia, under the Fair Development Transition Program. These jobs are in addition to the 2,548 that will result from the implementation of similar investment projects in the whole of Western Macedonia. Faithful to the implementation of our commitments and the acceleration of the reform plan of the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, we support entrepreneurship in the areas of energy transition, with the aim that our fellow citizens, especially young people, will stay and invest in their place”.

The Commander of the Special Service for Fair Development Transition, said: “We want our country’s energy transition to become an opportunity for the affected areas to develop new, more modern and more sustainable economic activities. Today’s presentation of the investment projects approved for funding from the AIM Program in the municipalities of Megalopolis, Tripoli, Gortynia and Ochalia is practical proof that our commitments are being translated into action. 2025 will be the year when the 187 approved investment projects, with a total budget of approximately €110 million, will start to be implemented in these regions, providing 989 new jobs after their completion.”

While, the Peloponnese regional governor stressed: “The approval of the first investment projects from the Fair Development Transition Program (2021-2027) marks the transition from planning to implementation. We would like to thank the Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance, Mr. Nikolaos Papathanasis, as well as the Governor and the staff of AIM, for their full support and the substantial cooperation that ensures the successful implementation of these important interventions. The close cooperation between the central government, the region and the program stakeholders is a key pillar for the success of this effort. We have the resources, vision and leadership to accelerate the processes and deliver immediate, tangible results to local communities.”

- 187 investment projects in the Peloponnese approved for funding – 989 new jobs will be created appeared first on ProtoThema English.