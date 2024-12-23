Electricity: from February the new dual-zone tariff – What times will electricity be cheaper

From February 1, 2025, the new dual-zone system of reduced electricity tariffs will come into force, according to a decision by the Minister of Environment and Energy, Mr. Theo Skylakakis.

In the first phase the new system applies to consumers who have a suitable meter and an active dual-zone (night) tariff (a meter with dual-zone recording capability or a new smart meter).

The dual-zone tariff consists of a midday zone and a night zone. The timings of these zones will be different in winter than in summer. The purpose of the initiative is to give consumers access to electricity during the hours when it is cheapest. More specifically, the hours by zone and season, which will be in effect from Monday to Sunday, are as follows:

Winter timetable, running from November to March :

timetable, running from : Midsummer zone : 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Night zone : 2 a.m.-5 a.m.

: 2 a.m.-5 a.m. Summer hours , running from April to October :

, running from : Midsummer zone : 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Night zone : 2 a.m.-4 a.m.

It is noted that there will be legislative provision to ensure that existing supply contracts with a dual-zone tariff remain in force incorporating the new hours. Also, in the event that a consumer does not wish to remain on a dual zone tariff, they will be able to request the termination of their current supply contract at no cost to them (i.e. no cost provided for under any clause in their existing contract in the event of early termination).

The Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator, as the entity responsible for the implementation of the reduced tariffing hours, has undertaken to complete all the necessary actions in order to apply the new reduced tariffing hours from the beginning of February.

The transition to the new time schedule will be automatic, without requiring any action on the part of consumers. The same will apply to any possible future changes.

The exception to the implementation of the above will be approximately 150,000 consumers who are on the current reduced billing hours due to the specifications of their existing installed meters. These consumers will be notified by letter from the energy supply company with which they are working.

In order for the new hours to apply to them as well, if they wish, they will have to make a request to the PPP. The change will be made at no cost to the consumer.

Otherwise, they will remain included in the reduced billing hours as it is in force until 31.1.2025.

In addition, consumers who wish to be informed about the new reduced billing hours can:

to visit the website of the DEDDIE: www.deddie.gr

to make use of the “my deddie app” (android & IOS) for mobiles & tablets

to call 800 400 4000 (toll free)

An announcement will be made by the DEDDIE regarding the launch of the above modes of information.

Minister of Environment and Energy, Theo Skylakakis, said: “The new bi-zonal reduced electricity tariff system we are introducing from the beginning of February is an initiative that comes as a result of this government’s successful policies to further penetrate Renewable Sources in the energy mix. Households that take advantage of it, by consuming energy at times when electricity is cheaper thanks to renewables, will see significant reductions in their electricity bills. We continue to design and implement policies that have at their “core” the interests of consumers.”

Minister of State for Environment and Energy, Alexandra Sdoukou, noted: “With our initiative to introduce the new dual-zone electricity pricing system, we are coming to reform an important feature of residential consumers’ tariffs, whose anachronistic design has deprived valuable flexibility and competitive prices from household demand. Now, with the new reduced consumption zones, we are bringing cheap RES prices closer to the real consumption needs of households, synchronizing supply and demand, with a view to optimizing the exploitation of our national energy wealth, which is none other than electricity generation from RES.”

- Electricity: from February the new dual-zone tariff – What times will electricity be cheaper appeared first on ProtoThema English.