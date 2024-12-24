bitcoin-price-on-thin-ice:-could-a-major-drop-be-next?

Bitcoin price extended losses and traded below the $95,000 zone. BTC is showing bearish signs and might decline heavily below the $92,000 level.

Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $95,000 zone.

The price is trading below $94,000 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at $95,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $92,000 support zone.

Bitcoin Price Revisits Support

Bitcoin price failed to start another increase and extended losses below the $98,000 zone. BTC gained bearish momentum below the $96,500 and $95,500 levels.

The price even spiked below $92,500. A low was formed at $92,417 and the price is now consolidating losses. There was a minor increase above the $94,000 level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $99,575 swing high to the $92,417 low.

Bitcoin price is now trading below $95,000 and the 100 hourly Simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at $95,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $95,000 level. The first key resistance is near the $96,000 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $99,575 swing high to the $92,417 low. A clear move above the $96,000 resistance might send the price higher.

The next key resistance could be $96,800. A close above the $96,800 resistance might send the price further higher. In the stated case, the price could rise and test the $97,500 resistance level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $98,000 level.

More Downsides In BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $95,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. Immediate support on the downside is near the $92,400 level.

The first major support is near the $92,000 level. The next support is now near the $91,200 zone. Any more losses might send the price toward the $90,000 support in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $92,500, followed by $91,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $95,000 and $96,000.