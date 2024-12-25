Close Menu
    Wednesday, December 25

    Holiday hours: Shops closed today Christmas – When do they open again

    Holiday hours: Shops closed today Christmas – When do they open again

    Shops and supermarkets will be closed today and tomorrow. They will reopen on Friday, December 27, with continuous hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Consumer preferences for gifts remain firmly the same, with clothing and footwear at the top, with gifts, toys and cosmetics following, while retailers expect turnover to exceed last year’s levels and move above €4 billion.

    It is reminded that the festive opening hours of the shops are in force, with the following information announced by the Athens Trade Association for the remaining days:

    The festive opening hours of the shops

    The opening hours in Athens
    Wednesday (Christmas) 25/12/24: Closed shops
    Thursday 26/12 – Holiday, closed shops
    Friday 27/12/24: 09:00-21:00
    Saturday 28/12/24: 09:00-18:00
    Sunday 29/12/24: 11:00-18:00
    Monday 30/12/24: 09:00-21:00
    Tuesday 31/12/24: 09:00-18:00
    Wednesday (New Year’s Day) 1/1/25: Closed
    Thursday 2/1/25: Closed

    The opening hours in Piraeus

    Wednesday (Christmas Day) 25/12/24: Closed
    Thursday 26/12/24 – Holiday, closed shops
    Friday 27/12/24: 09:00-21:00
    Saturday 28/12/24: 09:00-18:00
    Sunday 29/12/24: 11:00-18:00
    Monday 30/12/24: 09:00-21:00
    Tuesday 31/12/24: 09:00-18:00
    Wednesday (New Year’s Day) 1/1/25: Closed
    Thursday 2/1/25: Closed

