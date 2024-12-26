asep:-permanent-hires-in-the-labor-inspectorate

The Labor Inspectorate is set to fill 50 permanent positions through ASEP (Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection) in the coming year, according to the 2025 recruitment plan recently announced.

The Labor Inspectorate is an Independent Authority, and these 50 hires concern permanent staff of University (PE), Technological (TE), and Secondary Education (DE) levels.

Hires for the PE and TE categories will be conducted via written ASEP examinations, while hires for the DE category will not involve ASEP examinations but will instead be based on qualifications and social criteria.

The Independent Authority is also considering the possibility of requiring high school graduates (DE category) to undergo written examinations, but no decision has been made on this matter so far.

