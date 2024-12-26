christmas-day-sees-decade-old-sleeping-bitcoin-wallets-come-back-to-life

On Dec. 25, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time as Christmas festivities unfold, bitcoin’s price hovers at a cool $99,092 amidst the holiday’s quiet market. Meanwhile, a treasure of 210 bitcoins, last touched over a decade ago and now valued at $20.6 million, has stirred into action.

Vintage Bitcoin Stashes Resurface

Several dormant bitcoin wallets chose Christmas Day to come to life, marking their first activity in years. For instance, a hoard of 20.55 BTC was shifted for the first time since Feb. 24, 2011, after a slumber of 13 years and 10 months. Back then, one bitcoin was just $0.90, making the stash worth a mere $18.49. Jump to today, and that same 20.55 BTC has blossomed to over $2 million.

Not to be outdone, btcparser.com caught a larger batch of 210 BTC from an address minted on July 15, 2014, making its grand re-entrance. When these coins were first obtained, each BTC was priced at $619, giving the stash a value of about $129,990. Fast forward to today, that batch now sparkles at $20.6 million. The bitcoins were whisked away from a legacy P2PKH (Pay-to-Public-Key-Hash) address to a newer Bech32 wallet.

Blockchair’s privacy tool rates this transaction at a middling 50 out of 100, citing repetitive use of addresses in inputs. These awakenings of long-silent wallets highlight the fascinating timeline between bitcoin’s original philosophy and its evolving nature. As bitcoin matures through different generations of users, these events and price points serve as touchstones, illustrating both the steadfastness of its founding principles and the exciting possibilities in its ongoing journey.

Watching these significant movements, one can’t help but marvel at how BTC connects its pioneering days with today’s wider embrace. These transactions not only showcase the dramatic rise in value from each stash spent but also the enduring strength of bitcoin’s foundational rules. They gleam as vibrant reminders of bitcoin’s earlier days, bridging the past with the present in a way that feels almost timeless.