AADE: How digital applications will operate on the last day of the year

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has informed taxpayers about the operation of its digital applications on Tuesday, December 31, the last day of 2024.

Specifically, the digital applications and processes of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue will operate as follows:

• The digital application “myPROPERTY,” for submitting declarations regarding Real Estate Transfer Tax, Donations, Parental Gifts, and Inheritances, will be available until 31/12/2024 at 23:00 (Reopening date: 2/1/2025).

• The Property Register digital application for electronic submission of ENFIA declarations for the years 2014 through 2024 will be available until 31/12/2024 at 23:00 (Reopening date: 3/1/2025).

• The digital application for the electronic submission of initial and amended Personal Income Tax declarations for the fiscal years 2015 through 2023 will be available until 31/12/2024 at 23:00 (Reopening date: 3/1/2025 for fiscal years 2019 to 2023, and 10/1/2025 for fiscal years 2015 to 2018).

• The digital application for the electronic submission of First-Class Shipping Tax declarations will be available until 31/12/2024 at 23:00 (Reopening date: 3/1/2025).

• The digital application for the electronic submission of foreign currency contribution declarations under Law 4111/2013 will be available until 31/12/2024 at 23:00 (Reopening date: 3/1/2025).

• The digital application for registering properties in the Short-Term Rental Property Registry and submitting Short-Term Rental declarations will be available until 31/12/2024 at 23:00 (Reopening date: 2/1/2025).

• The electronic submission of VAT declarations, VAT for special OSS–IOSS e-commerce regimes, Corporate Income Tax declarations, Second-Class Shipping Tax declarations, Withheld and Other Taxes through myAADE, will be available until 31/12/2024 at 23:00 (Reopening date: 2/1/2025).

Closing

• The digital application for the electronic submission of declarations of income certifications from salaries or pensions, certifications of income from business activities, and income from interest, dividends, and royalties for the fiscal year 2023 (in accordance with Decision A.1025/2024), will permanently close on 31/12/2024 at 23:00.

• The payment of confirmed debts using cards and the IRIS system through myAADE will be available until 31/12/2024 at 23:00 (Reopening date: 2/1/2025).

• The digital application for issuing ENFIA 2025 Certificates and proof of payment will be available on 1/1/2025.

• The procedures for Revenue Certification for Public and third-party benefits, as well as the process for Revenue Reduction through interoperability services, will be available until 31/12/2024 at 23:00 (Reopening date: 2/1/2025).

- AADE: How digital applications will operate on the last day of the year appeared first on ProtoThema English.